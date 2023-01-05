Arlington police officer injured by vehicle trying to drive around crash site

An Arlington police officer was hospitalized Thursday morning after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.

Around 6:35 a.m. there was a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Matlock.

Crews arrived to investigate and clear the scene.

A driver who was trying to get around the crash site hit one of the officers on the scene.

The driver continued on the highway after hitting the officer.

An off-duty police officer from Dublin PD saw what happened and pulled the driver over until APD could arrive.

The driver, 32-year-old Alfredo Guzman, was charged for failure to stop and render aid.

Alfredo Guzman (Source: Arlington Police Department)

The injured officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All eastbound lanes of I-20 were shut down for hours Thursday morning, but have since reopened.