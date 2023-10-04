Expand / Collapse search

Reward climbs to $35,000 for info on Arlington officer's death

Arlington
It was an emotional day for members of the Arlington Police Department on Wednesday. A funeral was held for motorcycle officer Darrin McMichael, a 24-year veteran of the force, just days after he was hit and killed in a crash on I-20 while riding to work.

ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington business has provided $10,000 to increase the reward for information in the hit-and-run death of motorcycle officer Darrin McMichael.

Hart HVAC provided the latest contribution to Crime Stoppers for the reward fund. Crime Stoppers originally offered a $5,000 reward.

Oak Farms Dairy previously offered $15,000 and an anonymous donor contributed $5,000.

In all, there is a $35,000 reward for information about Officer McMichael's death.

McMichael was riding his motorcycle to work on Sept. 21 when he hit an SUV in front of him on Interstate 20 in Dallas as traffic was slowing down.

He fell off the bike, and another driver drove over him. That driver kept going.

Investigators have not been able to find that driver.

They have limited details and have only said the hit-and-run driver was in a dark sedan, possibly a Dodge or a Chrysler.

Police have asked for anyone with dash camera video or businesses with security video to check to see if they captured anything.

In order to be eligible for the full $35,000 reward you must call in a tip to the Crime Stoppers number: 1-877-373-8477.

People who call Arlington Police are only eligible for a $20,000 reward.