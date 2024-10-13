Arlington police looking to identify arson suspect

article

Arlington police are looking for help identifying an arson suspect.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, Sept. 12, a homeowner's camera recorded a person in a mask carrying what appears to be a gas can to the home near Northeast Green Oaks and North Collins.

The suspect then spent a few minutes on the homeowner's porch and then a fire began.

The suspect can be seen running from the porch to a white Chevy Express van and driving away from the neighborhood, according to APD.

(Source: Arlington Police)

Police say the man had a "distinct labored gait."

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington Police.