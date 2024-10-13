Arlington police looking to identify arson suspect
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are looking for help identifying an arson suspect.
Shortly after midnight on Thursday, Sept. 12, a homeowner's camera recorded a person in a mask carrying what appears to be a gas can to the home near Northeast Green Oaks and North Collins.
The suspect then spent a few minutes on the homeowner's porch and then a fire began.
The suspect can be seen running from the porch to a white Chevy Express van and driving away from the neighborhood, according to APD.
(Source: Arlington Police)
Police say the man had a "distinct labored gait."
Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington Police.