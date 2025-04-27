Arlington police investigate shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

article

The Brief Two men are dead, and a third is injured in a late-night shooting in Arlington. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of S. Cooper Street just after 10 p.m. The suspected gunman was at the scene when police arrived and was quickly detained, police officials said.



The Arlington Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that ended with the deaths of two men and injured a third.

Fatal Arlington Shooting

What we know:

Arlington Police say they were called to the 5600 block of S. Cooper Street just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying unresponsive in the parking lot. They were both taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead from their injuries.

The 20-year-old has been identified as Omed Abdal, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner reports Abdal died in the hospital emergency room.

Officers also found a 19-year-old who was shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital and has since been treated and released.

Investigators say many people involved in the shooting, including the suspected gunman, were still at the scene when police arrived. They were quickly detained, police say.

Witnesses told police the two groups got into a fight in the parking lot. During the fight, police say 17-year-old Saman Islam got a gun from a vehicle and fired multiple rounds.

Police say they are unsure about what started the fight.

Islam was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail. He is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has not been set.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the name of the 19-year-old victim.