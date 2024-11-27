Arlington police fatally shoot man who was armed with knife
ARLINGTON, Texas - A suspect was shot and killed by police in Arlington early Wednesday morning.
Police said it happened around 1 a.m. at a hotel in the 900 block of N. Collins Street.
Officers were responding to a call about a fight between two men. One man was armed with a knife.
So far, police have only said that the officers fired shots at the armed man.
He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
No officers were hurt.
Police are expected to provide more details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting later in the day.