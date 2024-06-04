VIDEO: Arlington suspect shoots at police, shot 3 times after chase

Arlington police are releasing body camera video of an officer-involved shooting last month.

The shooting happened on May 20 in the 3700 block of Shady Valley Drive.

It started with a domestic call at a home followed by an attempted armed robbery and a truck theft.

A family member told 9-1-1 that 20-year-old Austin Taylor. got into an argument with family members over his alleged drug use.

Officers spoke with Taylor, but when they went to frisk him he took off running.

A homeowner then called police saying that a man had approached him with a gun while asking for money.

Police eventually found Taylor in a pickup truck near his family member's home.

It culminated in a short chase where police say the suspect fired a shot at an officer, and it ended after a crash in the neighbor’s driveway. Two officers shot and wounded the suspect.

Taylor was hit 3 times.

Austin Taylor

No officers were hurt.

Taylor was released from the hospital and booked into the Tarrant County Jail where he is being held on multiple charges.

He has been charged with multiple counts, including aggravated assault of a public servant.

The names of the officers who fired are not being released. Arlington Police say one of the officers was a police sergeant who has spent 29 years on the force. The other was an 18-year veteran.