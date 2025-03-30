Arlington police arrest man who allegedly pistol whipped woman, fatally shot man
ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington man has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault after he allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and shot and killed an 18-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Police officers were called to an apartment complex just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Mitchell Street to investigate a shooting.
When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The Investigation
What we know:
Detectives learned that 18-year-old Teagan Meza went to the apartment and got into an argument with three people inside. During the argument, he reportedly pulled out a handgun. Two women inside the apartment tried to close the door on him.
During the struggle, Meza is accused of pistol whipping one of the women and firing a shot into the apartment, shooting the man inside.
Police say Meza left the scene and went to a family member's home where he was later found. He was taken into custody without incident.
Before the shooting, police say Meza ran into his ex-girlfriend outside the apartment. He pointed a gun at her and fired a shot into the air. His ex-girlfriend was one of the two women inside the apartment.
Meza was booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
What we don't know:
A bond has not been posted for Meza, according to jail records.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the man killed in the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department.