Expand / Collapse search

Arlington police arrest man who allegedly pistol whipped woman, fatally shot man

By
Published  March 30, 2025 9:09am CDT
Arlington
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Arlington on Saturday morning.
    • Police say the man pistol-whipped a woman and fired a shot into an apartment.
    • A man inside the apartment was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington man has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault after he allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and shot and killed an 18-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Police officers were called to an apartment complex just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Mitchell Street to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Investigation

What we know:

Detectives learned that 18-year-old Teagan Meza went to the apartment and got into an argument with three people inside. During the argument, he reportedly pulled out a handgun. Two women inside the apartment tried to close the door on him. 

During the struggle, Meza is accused of pistol whipping one of the women and firing a shot into the apartment, shooting the man inside.

Police say Meza left the scene and went to a family member's home where he was later found. He was taken into custody without incident.

Before the shooting, police say Meza ran into his ex-girlfriend outside the apartment. He pointed a gun at her and fired a shot into the air. His ex-girlfriend was one of the two women inside the apartment. 

Meza was booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

A bond has not been posted for Meza, according to jail records.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the man killed in the shooting. 

The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department.

ArlingtonCrime and Public Safety