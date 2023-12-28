Arlington Parks Mall shooting: 2 people shot after argument

Police say an argument led to two people being shot at the Arlington Parks Mall.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Police say they were called to the Dick's Sporting Goods in the mall about a fight between two groups.

Two people were shot and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear if the two people hurt were involved in the fight or if they were innocent bystanders.

After the shooting, the mall went on lockdown and everyone evacuated.

Police say the suspect is still at large. They have not released a description.

13-year-old Camila Labastida told FOX 4 she planned to go to the mall with her friends when she heard a loud bang. She then hid in a storage bin until she could call her parents.

"We were waiting in line for Starbucks, and all of a sudden we hear this loud bang. We thought it was like a hockey stick maybe breaking because they were inside playing hockey," she recalled. ""But we just saw everyone running. And so we ran, grabbed my two closest friends with me. And so we just ran into the Miss A. They hid us in a storage unit with the lights out and our phones on silent. And we were just praying, waiting for our family, calling them, making sure everything's okay."

Police believe it was an isolated incident and not an active shooter incident.

The mall is expected to reopen Friday.