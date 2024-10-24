Police to release video of Arlington officer-involved shooting

The Brief Arlington police are expected to give an update and release video of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this month. Residents at an apartment complex on Lamar Boulevard reported seeing 34-year-old Tony Coward carrying a firearm and looking into vehicles in the parking lot. Police said he pointed the gun at responding officers and ignored their commands, so two officers shot and killed him.



Arlington police are expected to release video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this month.

The shooting happened on Oct. 7 at the Blakey Apartments on E. Lamar Boulevard after officers got calls about a suspicious man who was looking into vehicles and possibly had a firearm.

The responding officers found 34-year-old Tony Coward lying on his back on the hood of a vehicle in the parking lot.

He allegedly ignored the officers’ commands and pointed his gun at the officers.

Two officers fired shots, killing Coward.

The Arlington Police Department said Chief Al Jones will give an update on the shooting investigation and release portions of the officers’ body camera video during a news conference on Thursday at 1 p.m.