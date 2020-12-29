Arlington officer remembered 10 years after being killed while protecting a child
ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington police officer was remembered Monday, 10 years after she was killed in the line of duty while protecting a child.
Members of the Arlington Police Department gathered graveside to pay their respects to officer Jillian Smith.
Officer Smith was shot to death while protecting a young girl whose mother was involved in a domestic dispute.
The shooter later killed himself.
Smith was just 24 years old when she was killed.