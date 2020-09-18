Arlington officer injured in bicycle accident released from the hospital

An Arlington police officer who was seriously hurt in a bicycle accident last month is finally going home.

The Arlington Police Department shared a photo Friday of Detective Alan Branch being released from the hospital and rehabilitation facility.

“He was greeted by his coworkers form the Crimes Against Children Unit as he was escorted home with his family,” the department said on Facebook.

Det. Branch and three other friends from a church group were hit by a car on Aug. 28 while they were cycling in east Fort Worth.

One of Branch’s friends, 57-year-old Steve Cannon of Arlington, was killed in the crash. The two other cyclists had minor injuries.

The driver who hit them stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Alcohol was not a factor, police said.

Branch will now continue recovering from home.

