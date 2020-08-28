1 killed when 4 cyclists hit in east Fort Worth

article

One person died and another was taken to the hospital when four bicyclists were rear-ended Friday morning in east Fort Worth.

The cyclists were on Dotty Lynn Parkway at Division Street around 6:30 a.m. when they were hit. They were part of a church group.

The name of the person who was killed has not yet been released.

The person taken to the hospital with serious injuries is an off-duty Arlington police officer. The other two cyclists had minor injuries.

Police said the driver who hit them stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

They do not believe alcohol was a factor.