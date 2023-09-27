Expand / Collapse search

Funeral set for Arlington motorcycle officer killed in hit-and-run crash

ARLINGTON, Texas - Friends and family will gather to honor the memory of an Arlington police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Darrin McMichael will be laid to rest at a church in Grand Prairie Wednesday surrounded by loved ones and fellow officers.

McMichael died this past Thursday while on his way to work.

The motorcycle officer hit an SUV in front of him on Interstate 20 in Dallas as traffic was slowing down. He fell off the bike, and another driver ran over him. That driver kept going.

Investigators still need help finding that driver.

The reward for information leading to an arrest has been raised to $20,000.

As McMichael’s colleagues prepare to say their final goodbyes, they’re remembering the time spent with him.

"Darrin was so much more than just the uniform. He was a cowboy, a motorcycle enthusiast, a friend, and a leader," said fellow Officer William Bill, with the Arlington Police Department.

"The fact that we don’t have that closure makes it a bit more difficult, but we’re pushing through," said Arlington PD Deputy Chief Leo Daniels.

There are limited details on the hit-and-run driver other than he or she was driving a dark sedan, possibly a Dodge or a Chrysler.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dash camera video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477. 

Police are also asking nearby businesses to review their security video to see if they captured anything.