Arlington man looks for justice in his father’s cold case murder

Police hope someone can help them solve a cold case murder from a decade ago.

George Hawkins Sr. was shot to death on the morning of Oct. 26, 2010.

He was walking his dog at the Sutter Creek Apartments near Highway 360 and Pioneer Parkway in Arlington when it happened. His body was found in a breezeway.

Police aren’t sure of a motive for the shooting. They said Hawkins was not robbed.

Investigators have followed up on several leads over the years but none have helped them find justice for Hawkins’ family.

George Hawkins Sr.

Hawkins’ son is now pleading for help from the public.

“Every time something good happens we don’t get to be 100% happy on everything cause you still have that over your head,” George Hawkins Jr. said. “Until we find something out we’re just gonna keep fighting, asking questions and trying to get to the bottom of it.”

Arlington police hope someone will come forward with a tip ten years later.

“We are hopeful that someone who may know something will come forward with the information we need,” said Interim Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. “We ask the public to help us solve this case by shining new light on the incident.”

Anyone with tips should call Det. Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.