Arlington limiting pool hours due to lifeguard shortage

Arlington is among the cities impacted by a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

FOX 4 first reported on the problem back in April when cities across North Texas were having difficulties finding qualified applicants for open lifeguard jobs at municipal pools and parks.

RELATED: Plano among cities struggling to hire lifeguards ahead of the summer

Now Arlington and other cities are having to cut back on pool hours or limit the number of facilities they open.

Just two out of the eight swimming pools run by the city of Arlington were open for Memorial Day.

"Let me tell you like this. Typically, we have 160+ on staff. Right now, we’re sitting at 80," said Venera Flores-Stafford, the assistant director of Arlington Parks and Recreation.

The shortage plus the heat and the holiday meant for a packed park.

"We live in South Arlington and the drive to get here wasn’t terrible, but there are some closer to us. But we don’t mind it," said Veronica Vera, an Arlington resident.

"I think that’s okay because we want the kids to be safe. I’d rather them to staff the pool sufficiently than for our kids not to be safe," added Corliss Brinkley, who also lives in Arlington.

The city will rotate pools, opening at least two locations each day and work within modified and staggered operating hours.

Officials said it’s not just lifeguards. They need more cashiers too.

RELATED: Richardson limits public pool hours due to lifeguard shortage

"When the pandemic hit, we had to close for a little bit and people went out and found other jobs and some people found they didn’t need jobs," Flores-Stafford said.

The incentives offered to new lifeguards include free certification training.

"I want them to come at least knowing how to swim, but we provide the training," Flores-Stafford said. "If there are some parents out there who want their kids to work, let’s sign them up!"

Parents celebrating and splashing with little ones agree safety is paramount.

Advertisement

"There was one girl who was overly cautious with her lifeguard skills. Recommend that because nothing like being safe, you know," said Brigete Davenport.