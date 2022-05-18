Richardson limits public pool hours due to lifeguard shortage

article

Public swimming pools in Richardson will not be open as much this summer because of a lifeguard shortage.

The Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace neighborhood pools will be open six days a week instead of seven starting on June 4.

The city is expected to make a decision about opening the Heights Family Aquatic Center next month.

Richardson said it made the lifeguard application process and training as simple as possible but still needs more trained applicants.

The city has only about half as many lifeguards as it needs to be fully staffed.

