Arlington police searching for person of interest in deadly hit-and-run

article

Arlington police are looking for a man they are calling a "person of interest" in a recent deadly hit-and-run.

Police say they want to talk to 24-year-old Joel Sac Tambriz about the crash at the intersection of W. Pioneer Parkway and Center Street that led to the death of 30-year-old Daniel Cruces on June 9.

Video from a witness shows a black 2019 Honda Civic approaching the area shortly before the crash.

Sac Tambriz is known to drive the Civic and was pulled over while driving the vehicle in January.

Police found the car not far from the site of the crash on June 9.

A witness told police the driver left the vehicle on foot and ran toward a nearby apartment complex.

APD says there were multiple alcohol containers inside the vehicle.

Anyone who sees Sac Tambriz is asked to call 911.

People who have information about his whereabouts can call Arlington Police at 817-575-8602 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.