Arlington ISD asks for parents help in finding next superintendent

Arlington ISD is asking parents to help define the characteristics they want to see in their new superintendent.

Earlier this year, Dr. Marcelo Cavazos announced he is leaving Arlington ISD at the end of August.

In December, he had signed a 5-year extension with the district, according to documents.

Dr. Marcelo Cavazos (Courtesy: Arlington ISD)

The district has hired an executive search service from the Texas Association of School Boards to look for candidates for the job.

On Tuesday, March 21, Parents and Community Partners are asked to come to the Professional Development Center on Arbrook Boulevard to discuss the qualities they think the Board should look for in a superintendent candidate.

There is a session from Noon to 1:30 p.m. and another from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

An online survey will be available for parents who cannot attend.

Featured article

Cavazos has spent the last 11 years as the head of AISD and over 30 years working in public education.

READ MORE: Superintendent Exodus: 10 North Texas superintendents leaving school districts

He is just the latest of several North Texas superintendent to announce their retirement in the last few years.