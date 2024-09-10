Arlington police say allegations of teacher tying up students, taping mouths shut are false

article

Arlington police set the record straight about allegations concerning an alleged incident involving a teacher at Arlington ISD's Goodman Elementary School.

Arlington ISD placed an employee on leave while the district investigated an alleged incident where "some students were tied up with string and some had tape on their mouths."

On Tuesday afternoon, Arlington Police said it had reviewed the evidence and the allegations are false.

"After further review of the information and evidence, we have determined that no children were injured, no child’s movements were ever restricted, no child’s breathing was restricted, and no criminal offense occurred," wrote Arlington Police in a statement.

No criminal charges will be filed in connection to the incident, according to police.

No more information on the incident will be released because it involves juveniles.

Arlington ISD says that they were first made aware of the accusations on Friday, launching an investigation and reaching out to the families of students.

Arlington ISD is now expected to handle the incident based on its internal policies and procedures.

At this time, Arlington ISD has not given an update on the status of the teacher.