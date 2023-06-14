Arlington ISD names interim superintendent

The Arlington ISD Board of Trustees has appointed a new interim superintendent.

Dr. Steven Wurtz will start as the Interim Superintendent today, Wednesday, June 14.

The search continues for Dr. Marcelo Cavazos’ permanent replacement.

Dr. Cavazos announced his retirement as Superintendent in January.

The board began searching for his replacement in February.

On May 4, Dr. Michelle Cavazos was announced as the only finalist for the replacement superintendent position.

Law stated that the board had to wait 21 days before officially hiring her.

On May 23, during the waiting period, Dr. Michelle Cavazos announced that she would not be taking the job due to negotiation issues with Arlington ISD.

She instead signed a five-year contract to continue with her employer Gregory-Portland ISD.

Dr. Steven Wurtz started in 2000 in the Irving ISD as a bilingual teacher and went on to be Assistant Principal.

He has also held positions as the Grand Prairie ISD principal, Principal and Division Director of Elementary Schools for Irving ISD, and the Area Superintendent of Elementary Schools and Chief Academic Officer in the Arlington ISD.

Dr. Cavazos will work in an advisory role until his retirement in August.