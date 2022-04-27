Arlington ISD breaks ground on districtwide fiber optic network

Arlington ISD students and staff members can look forward to a major technology upgrade.

On Wednesday, the school district started construction of a private fiber network.

Officials call it a "gamechanger" that will connect every campus and administration building with significant speed and dependability.

It's also expected to eliminate internet outages and guarantee uninterrupted access to learning materials and teaching resources.

Administrators say future generations of students will benefit.

MORE: Education News

They had some current students on hand to take part in the ceremony.

"For our students, it was great because they actually got to participate and understand that it's much more than turning on a computer and doing your work," Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said. "It's the internet connection the stability of our system, the safety that all is related today with this burying of fiber across our district."

Advertisement

The extensive fiber network is being paid for with funds from a 2019 bond package.