Arlington ISD discusses hybrid-style learning options for students

Arlington ISD detailed its campus reopening plan. The district also outlined its plans for hybrid-style instruction.

Arlington ISD is another school district reporting cases before students go back to school.

The district is reporting 16 cases and 30 staff members are quarantining right now after being exposed at work. That information was top of mind Thursday as the district laid out at the school board meeting what their back to school will look like on Sept. 28.

A new Arlington ISD poll shows that about half of parents want to do virtual learning, nearly 40% want in-person, and the rest are still undecided or unknown.

Arlington discussed hybrid options, which allow students to do some days online and some in-class. Students are split based on their last names: A-L and M-Z.

The district is also unique in that it is willing to allow parents to change their minds and pivot at any point during the school year. They just give the school district about a week to change to online learning or in-person.

Masks are required for students in school, but Pre-K and kindergarten levels only have to wear their masks in the halls and in passing.

The district has ordered 100 thermal body temperature devices that can take 40 students’ temperatures at once. They’re disabling water fountains and asking students to bring their own water bottles and are having teachers come to campuses to do safety walkthroughs before Sept. 28.

The district launched its online dashboard Thursday. That dashboard is only updated once a week on Tuesdays.