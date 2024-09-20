Armed guard fired after leaving gun in Arlington ISD school bathroom

article

The Brief An armed security guard at the Jones Academy of Fine Arts and Dual Language left a gun and duty belt unattended in a bathroom earlier this week. Another staff member found the weapon about six minutes later. The guard was fired by the company contracted to provide security at all Arlington ISD schools.



One of Arlington ISD’s armed security guards was fired this week for leaving his gun and duty belt in an elementary school bathroom.

It happened on Tuesday at the Jones Academy of Fine Arts and Dual Language.

In a letter to parents, the school’s principal said the gun was left unattended for about six minutes before being found by another staff member.

No students were in the bathroom during that time.

Tier One, the company contracted to provide security for Arlington ISD, removed the guard and addressed protocols with staff members.

"The Arlington ISD appreciates the swift action taken by Tier One to remove the campus security officer from the district and immediately address protocols with their staff members. Arlington ISD will have an armed campus security officer in place when school starts tomorrow," Principal Katuska Herrador said in the letter to parents.

Tier One said the guard had been with the company for less than a year and had no background in law enforcement or the military.