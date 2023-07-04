Arlington Independence Day Parade celebrates 58th year with thousands lining streets

More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the Arlington Independence Day Parade on Tuesday.

The parade, which starts at 9 a.m., is one of the largest Independence Day parades in Texas and is Arlington's oldest celebration of any kind.

There are 127 floats for the 58th year of the parade.

This year's theme is "Let Freedom Sing."

The 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades will be part of the festivities, along with parade Grand Marshal Allan Petsche.

The event is a long-standing tradition for many families across North Texas.

Willona Park's family built their first Model A in 1968, and they rode in the parade for 20 years.

Now they're back again this year to celebrate her 90th birthday with a Model A and her first car, a blue Mustang.

"I'm happy. I want it to go on and continue. I have 5 generations in my family and the cars will be handed down, and I want it to continue," said Park.

5 generations of their family will be in the parade this morning, including Willona's daughter who is helping to restart their family tradition.

"I love Arlington and I lived here back and forth numerous times, and it's always good to come home," said Donna Stellway, Willona's daughter.

People have been on the parade route since 3:30 a.m.

The parade is expected to end between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.