Arlington police searching for driver in apparent road rage shooting

article

Arlington police are looking for someone who opened fire on a car in an apparent road rage shooting.

A woman called 911 around 3 p.m. on Sunday and told police she had been shot at.

The woman told police she was driving along I-20 near Collins Street when the car in front of her stopped quickly, causing her to slam on her brakes.

She told officers that she believes that upset the driver behind her, who drove up next to her car and fired multiple shots.

The woman was not injured, but her car was hit by gunfire.

The suspect then continued east of I-20.

Featured article

Police did not give a description of the suspected shooter or the vehicle.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time.