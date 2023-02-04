Police searching for woman who had a gun at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

article

Police are working to find the woman who displayed a gun while in the ER at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning.

This happened just before 9 a.m., when police got a 911 call from someone at the hospital.

The caller said a woman went into the ER while displaying a handgun.

A security guard told the woman to leave, and she fled before officers arrived.

No shots were fired.

The woman was last seen walking westbound on Randol Mill Road.

Officers searched the immediate area, but were unable to find her. Police believe she is no longer in the area.

Police remained on scene to make sure everyone in the hospital was safe.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.