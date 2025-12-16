Arlington police investigate hit-and-run that injured Vikings fan after Cowboys game

article

The Brief Arlington police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a visiting Vikings fan after Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium. Jordan Boll suffered a spinal fracture after being struck by a dark-colored pickup speeding through Lot B. Witnesses say the truck briefly stopped, then fled; police are working to identify the driver using a reported plate number.



Arlington police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a person injured after the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday night.

The victim is a fan of the Minnesota Vikings, who was in town visiting to watch the game.

Cowboys game hit-and-run

What we know:

The 911 call came in Sunday evening around 11:15 p.m., right after the game.

Arlington police say they took statements from multiple witnesses, describing the moment a truck was driving erratically in the parking lot and hit Jordan Boll.

A group of friends and Vikings fans were in town over the weekend to watch the game at AT&T Stadium.

Boll was wearing an Adrian Peterson jersey. That jersey is now ruined, having been cut up by paramedics providing care.

Vikings fan injured

Boll is now back home in Minnesota. Still recovering, he says he can't even bend over to tie his shoes.

After the Vikings' victory, Boll and his friends were just feet away from their rental car in Lot B at the stadium, when they heard the revving of an engine in the same parking lot.

"All I remember was someone hitting my left side. Next thing I knew, I was on the ground with 20 or 30 people around me. I kinda blacked out after I got hit," Boll said.

Boll was diagnosed with a fracture on the spine, according to the discharge paper from Medical City Arlington. He also took a scrape down his side.

Arlington police investigate

Arlington police confirmed to FOX 4 they're investigating Sunday night's hit-and-run off Stadium Drive.

Investigators are currently working to identify the driver of a dark-colored pick-up truck.

That vehicle description was provided to police by multiple other witnesses, who said the truck didn't stop to help and instead, exited the parking lot.

FOX 4 also spoke to one of the friends over the phone who stayed on scene to talk to police, who says after the truck hit Boll, the pickup stopped for five to 10 seconds and then hopped the curb and took off. This friend did relay a license plate number to dispatch.

What's next:

Boll says he plans to press charges if the perpetrator is caught.