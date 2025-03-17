Motorcyclist thrown from bike in hit-and-run crash on I-20 in Arlington

article

A motorcyclist was struck and thrown from his bike by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 20 in Arlington on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Arlington police responded to a motorcycle crash in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Collins Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found a 30-year-old man lying in the roadway. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorcycle hit-and-run investigation

Investigators determined that a dark-colored SUV attempted to change lanes and hit the motorcycle rider, causing him to be thrown from his bike.

The SUV driver did not stop and continued westbound on I-20.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released.

Police have not disclosed details about his specific injuries.

Authorities have not provided a description of the hit-and-run driver’s vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the SUV driver is urged to contact Arlington police or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.