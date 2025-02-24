False threat against Arlington High School prompts extra security

article

The Brief Police investigated a threat against Arlington High School on Monday morning. They determined the person responsible is not associated with the school. The threat was made in response to unfounded allegations that a staff member had an inappropriate relationship with a student, police said. All students are safe.



A threat on social media prompted extra security at Arlington High School on Monday morning. However, the school district said it found the threat was not credible, and everyone is safe.

Arlington High School Threat

What we know:

Arlington police said they got a tip about a threat against Arlington High School that was posted on social media just before 9 a.m.

The school was placed in "shelter" mode as a precaution. That means the exterior doors were locked, but students were still allowed to move from class to class.

Police have since determined that the threat was made by an individual or individuals not associated with the school in response to "baseless and unfounded allegations that a staff member there had an inappropriate relationship with a student."

The precautions for the shelter in place were lifted around 1 p.m.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody yet but that the staff members who were threatened and falsely accused are planning to press charges.

What we don't know:

Neither police nor the Arlington Independent School District have elaborated on the nature of the threat. They also didn’t release any information about the accusations that were deemed unfounded.

It’s not clear where the suspect or suspects are from or how old they are.

What they're saying:

Arlington police reminded the public that making a threat against a school can result in real criminal charges even if the threat isn’t real.