False threat against Arlington High School prompts extra security
ARLINGTON, Texas - A threat on social media prompted extra security at Arlington High School on Monday morning. However, the school district said it found the threat was not credible, and everyone is safe.
What we know:
Arlington police said they got a tip about a threat against Arlington High School that was posted on social media just before 9 a.m.
The school was placed in "shelter" mode as a precaution. That means the exterior doors were locked, but students were still allowed to move from class to class.
Police have since determined that the threat was made by an individual or individuals not associated with the school in response to "baseless and unfounded allegations that a staff member there had an inappropriate relationship with a student."
The precautions for the shelter in place were lifted around 1 p.m.
Police said they do not have a suspect in custody yet but that the staff members who were threatened and falsely accused are planning to press charges.
What we don't know:
Neither police nor the Arlington Independent School District have elaborated on the nature of the threat. They also didn’t release any information about the accusations that were deemed unfounded.
It’s not clear where the suspect or suspects are from or how old they are.
What they're saying:
Arlington police reminded the public that making a threat against a school can result in real criminal charges even if the threat isn’t real.
The Source: The information in this story is from news updates from the Arlington Police Department and Arlington ISD.