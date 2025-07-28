Arlington hearing sees strong pushback against redrawing congressional maps

The Brief A congressional redistricting hearing in Arlington, Texas, concluded with strong opposition to redrawing district maps. The Department of Justice, under President Trump, has called for four Texas districts, represented by Black or Latino Democrats, to be redrawn due to "unconstitutional racial gerrymandering." Critics argue the proposed changes are politically motivated and aim to disenfranchise minority voters, while supporters claim the redistricting is necessary.



The third and final congressional redistricting hearing is still happening at UT Arlington.

It comes after President Trump is pushing lawmakers to redraw district maps.

Arlington redistricting hearing

What we know:

In the final stop of this redistricting listening tour, many North Texans expressed firm opposition to redrawing the congressional map.

Hundreds filled an auditorium on Monday in Arlington for a house congressional redistricting hearing.

The Department of Justice, under President Trump, sent Texas leaders a letter on July 7 saying four Texas districts should be redrawn, calling them "unconstitutional racial gerrymandering".

All four seats mentioned in the DOJ letter are represented by black or latino Democrats.

Republicans have a razor-thin margin in Congress and if they lose the house, it will be very difficult for President Trump to move his agenda forward.

The president has said he wants to add five republican seats to Texas.

Many from around North Texas came to speak out against the special agenda item, but they were not able to comment on the new maps since, despite the listening tour, they haven’t been crafted yet.

Comments at hearing

What they're saying:

"We shouldn’t even be having this hearing," said Casey Thomas, former Dallas city councilman.

One of the districts mentioned in the DOJ letter is North Texas’ 33rd Congressional District, held by Marc Veasey.

"Donald Trump is demanding loyalty maps. These maps would strip away the voices from black and brown Texans," said Veasey.

Many other North Texas locals voiced their concerns against the new redistricting.

"That’s not democracy. That’s disenfranchisement. The current maps already hurt black and brown communities," said Elsie Cooke-Holmes.

"With this particular dictate coming down from Washington DC, our voices will not be heard," said Freddy Haynes.

The other side:

While the room leaned heavily against redistricting. At least two people supported the move.

"As a black American, Afghanistan veteran, a retired department aid of the U.S. Department of Justice, I strongly support the Republican redistricting," said Chaplain Rich Stoglin of the Frederick Douglas Republicans of Tarrant County.

The state last redrew the maps in 2021. A routine redrawing after new census data.

During, and since, that effort, state republican leaders defended the maps as "race blind".

State senator Royce West called out Republicans for changing their tune.

"Testified in federal court, under oath, that it was race-blind," he said.

What's next:

The senate has virtual hearings scheduled this week.