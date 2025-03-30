Arlington teen girl injured in shootout, police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief A teenage girl was found with a gunshot wound to her hand on Saturday morning. The girl was in a car that had crashed into a tree. Investigators believe the Altima was in a shootout with another group. Police arrested two people at the scene. One was a minor for possession of marijuana and the other was 19-year-old Alysa Burton for public intoxication.



A teenage girl was taken to the hospital after she was shot in Arlington on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Arlington officers responded to investigate a reported shooting at the intersection of Gaye Lane and Wilshire Boulevard around 2:50am.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a Nissan Altima that had crashed into a tree.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, a teenage girl, had a gunshot wound to the hand. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other occupants of the vehicle were not forthcoming with information about what occurred.

Police did arrest a teenage male who was in the Altima for possession of marijuana. Because he is a juvenile, he is not being named.

A passenger, 19-year-old Alys Burton, was arrested for public intoxication.

Arlington Police believe someone in the Altima got into a shootout with another group.

FOX 4 crews at the scene saw the back window of the Altima had been damaged and there were several evidence markers on the ground.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the other individuals due to the incident involving multiple juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say more charges could be filed.