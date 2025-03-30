Arlington teen girl injured in shootout, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas - A teenage girl was taken to the hospital after she was shot in Arlington on Saturday morning.
What we know:
Arlington officers responded to investigate a reported shooting at the intersection of Gaye Lane and Wilshire Boulevard around 2:50am.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a Nissan Altima that had crashed into a tree.
One of the occupants of the vehicle, a teenage girl, had a gunshot wound to the hand. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other occupants of the vehicle were not forthcoming with information about what occurred.
Police did arrest a teenage male who was in the Altima for possession of marijuana. Because he is a juvenile, he is not being named.
A passenger, 19-year-old Alys Burton, was arrested for public intoxication.
Arlington Police believe someone in the Altima got into a shootout with another group.
FOX 4 crews at the scene saw the back window of the Altima had been damaged and there were several evidence markers on the ground.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the other individuals due to the incident involving multiple juveniles.
The investigation is ongoing. Police say more charges could be filed.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Arlington Police.