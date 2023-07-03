Man, 33, killed in Arlington apartment complex shooting, no arrests made

Arlington Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a 33-year-old man at an apartment complex over this weekend.

Police were called to the complex on Forest Hollow Lane just before midnight on Saturday.

They found the man with multiple gunshot wounds lying unresponsive on a landing on the second floor.

Witnesses said the victim and another man got into a physical fight before the shots were fired. After the fight was broken up the victim followed the suspect to an apartment on the second floor. Multiple shots were fire shortly after.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are working to find the suspect, who they believe knew the victim.

Police have not released the victim's name at this time.