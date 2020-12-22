Arlington Fire Department preparing for vaccines

article

The city of Arlington is ready for its first COVID-19 vaccine allocation from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Expo Center has been prepped to receive a shipment of the vaccines.

Following the state and federal priority list, among the first to be vaccinated will be Arlington firefighters and medics as well as other Tarrant County firefighters, ambulance personnel, and certain healthcare workers.

Arlington is expecting 3,000 Moderna doses to arrive soon.