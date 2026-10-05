Arlington dad admits to stabbing 2 children, affidavit says

The Brief A 27-year-old father was arrested and charged with capital murder after allegedly stabbing his 5-year-old son to death and injuring his 2-year-old son in Arlington. The 2-year-old child was treated for serious stab wounds and has since been released from the hospital. Investigators have not yet established a motive for the attack.



The 5-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by his father in Arlington last week died from stab wounds to the chest and throat, according to police documents.

The little boy’s 2-year-old brother is reportedly now out of the hospital after also being stabbed.

Arlington Children Stabbed

The backstory:

Arlington police arrested 27-year-old Heyco Cruz-Linares this past Wednesday morning for the stabbing death his 5-year-old son, Keiler Cruz-Guerra.

He also admitted to stabbing and seriously injuring his 2-year-old son.

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Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Cruz-Linares knocked on the window of a patrol car that was in a gas station parking lot just after midnight. He had a knife in his hand at the time.

The Arlington police officers got out of the patrol car and tried to detain Cruz-Linares, but he got back into his vehicle and took off. Officers chased him on Intestate 30 into Grand Prairie.

The affidavit states that after police officers finally took Cruz-Linares into custody, he told them his children were dead.

"When officers asked the suspect where his children were he replied ‘142 Woodwind Apartments.’ When officers asked the suspect who killed his children, he replied, ‘I did,’" the arrest warrant affidavit states.

Officers who went to the apartment complex found a 2-year-old boy on the living room sofa with stab wounds to the chest. A 5-year-old was found in a back bedroom with stab wounds to the chest and his neck had been slashed.

Cruz-Linares confirmed the identity of both boys before he was booked into the Arlington jail on charges of capital murder, evading arrest, and making a terroristic threat against a peace officer.

What they're saying:

On Monday, family members told FOX 4 that the 2-year-old had been released from the hospital.

They did not want to be interviewed and did not share any photos of the two boys.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the stabbings.