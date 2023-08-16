Arlington business owner with NSFW neck tattoo arrested after shooting employee he just fired, police say

An Arlington tattoo shop has been charged with murder after he shot and killed an employee that he had just fired, according to police.

42-year-old Javier Arredondo was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of killing the employee, whose name has not been released.

Arlington Police say they received a 911 call just after 2 p.m. from Arredondo who claimed that an employee he just fired refused to leave the Vato Loco Tattoo Studio on W. Division Street.

Before police arrived to the business on W. Division Street they received reports that shots were fired.

The 46-year-old employee was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say that Arredondo and the employee were in a verbal fight following the firing, then minutes after the 911 call, he pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the employee.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING MUGSHOT CONTAINS PROFANITY

Javier Arredondo (Source: Arlington Police)

There was no one else inside the business at the time of the shooting. Other employees were asked to leave the building by Arredondo while the fight was happening.

Arlington police say they did not find any weapons on the deceased employee and that it did not appear that he attempted to physically assault Arredondo.

Arredondo is currently in the Arlington City Jail.