Upcoming Arlington apartment complex is walking distance from Cowboys, Rangers games

The final piece of new apartments in the heart of Arlington’s Entertainment District on Monday.

The Texas Rangers and the Cordish Companies hosted a Topping Off Ceremony for the new One Rangers Way Luxury Apartments.

The facility is located just a walk away from AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field.

Monday’s event celebrated the placing of the final exterior beam. Attendees signed their names on the beam before it went into place.

The building will have 300 units starting in the $1,500 price range.

It will have amenities like an upscale exclusive bar, coworking facilities, secure parking and more. It will also be pet friendly with no restrictions on breed or size.

"You look for more high-end multi-family luxury living, more mixed use development, more, more, more is what we are looking at here. We won't stop until we are at the head of the pack for entertainment all over the world," said Jim Ross, the Mayor of Arlington.

The building is expected to open in January 2025.

The apartments are just the latest development in the Arlington Entertainment District, which has recently added bars, restaurants and a hotel.