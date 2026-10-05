Arlington Albertson's parking lot shooting injures 1 man
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person was injured in a Sunday morning shooting in the parking lot of an Albertsons store in Arlington, police said.
Arlington shooting
What we know:
The Arlington Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS responded to the scene near 6220 US 287 Highway at 7 a.m. Sunday. Preliminary information indicates that two groups may have exchanged gunfire in the parking lot.
Police later confirmed that a 22-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his thigh and hand. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers recovered multiple rounds of ammunition, a firearm, and a magazine from the parking lot.
At this point, no arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
Investigators are reviewing security video and following up on leads to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department.