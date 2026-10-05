Arlington Albertson's parking lot shooting injures 1 man

article

The Brief Two groups exchanged gunfire outside an Albertsons on U.S. Highway 287 early Sunday morning, leaving one man injured. The 22-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his thigh and hand. Officers recovered a firearm and ammunition at the scene while reviewing surveillance footage to determine what led to the shooting.



One person was injured in a Sunday morning shooting in the parking lot of an Albertsons store in Arlington, police said.

Arlington shooting

What we know:

The Arlington Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS responded to the scene near 6220 US 287 Highway at 7 a.m. Sunday. Preliminary information indicates that two groups may have exchanged gunfire in the parking lot.

Police later confirmed that a 22-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his thigh and hand. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers recovered multiple rounds of ammunition, a firearm, and a magazine from the parking lot.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Investigators are reviewing security video and following up on leads to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting.