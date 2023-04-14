Arlington 17-year-old charged with capital murder for shooting during drug deal, police say

Arlington police have charged a 17-year-old with capital murder in connection to a shooting that police believe happened during a drug deal.

27-year-old Camereon Foster was shot multiple times during the attempted robbery that happened on Feb. 23, 2023 on Lincoln Green Circle.

Due to evidence found at the scene, police believe the shooting happened during a drug deal.

Dontrevan Kenner (Source: Arlington Police)

The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 17-year-old Dontrevan Kenner at an Arlington apartment complex.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Kenner was also charged on two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a January shooting. The shooting on Jan. 20, 2023 injured two people.

Arlington police say the case is still open and additional arrests could be coming.

Kenner is currently in the Tarrant County Jail.