Former Argyle fire chief sentences to more than 4 years in federal prison for embezzling funds

The former chief of the Argyle Volunteer Fire District has been sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison for embezzling funds.

Troy "Mac" Hohenberger received his sentence on Thursday.

Hohenberger pleaded guilty to charges related to the misuse and theft of funds from the Argyle Fire District and making a false statement to the Department of Labor.

Investigators said he used the money to pay off his credit card debt and other personal expenses.

U.S. Judge Robert Schroeder sentenced Hohenberger to 50 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $509,807.50 in restitution to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.