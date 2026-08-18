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3 children killed in recent crashes across Texas

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FOX Local
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Published August 18, 2026 12:32 PM CDT
Published August 18, 2026 12:32 PM CDT
FILE – Back to school road safety tips
FILE – Back to school road safety tips

FILE – Back to school road safety tips

School is back in session, and drivers will be sharing the road with buses and more. Good Day's Chip Waggoner talked to Dallas ISD Police Chief Albert Martinez about what drivers who cross paths with school buses need to watch out for.

The Brief

    • Two crashes in Texas led to the deaths of three children over the weekend.
    • One crash happened in Archer County, where an ATV rolled over and killed two boys.
    • A wrong-way driver in Lynn County crashed into a car full of teens, killing one of them.

ARCHER CITY, Texas - Three children were killed in crashes across Texas over the weekend.

ATV crash in Archer County kills 2

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the first crash happened Saturday night on a ranch in Archer County. 

Investigators said four boys were riding in an ATV when it rolled over. Two of the boys, ages 12 and 13, were killed in the crash. The other two boys were not injured.

What they're saying:

"Archer County is hurting today, and there are just no words for a loss like this," Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd said in a post on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers are with these families, everyone who knew and loved these kids, and especially the young people struggling to understand such a heartbreaking loss."

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Wrong-way driver hits car full of teens in Lynn County

What we know:

DPS said the second crash happened in Lynn County just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 380 and County Road HH. 

According to investigators, a vehicle being driven by a Lubbock man crossed into the oncoming lanes of Highway 380 and slammed into a car full of teens. One of the four teens in the second vehicle died in the crash. She was only identified as a 17-year-old from O’Donnell, Texas.

The person in the first vehicle, as well as the other three people inside the second vehicle were treated for their injuries.

What we don't know:

DPS did not say why the first vehicle drifted onto the wrong side of the highway. 

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Fatal crash data for Texas

By the numbers:

According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation, nearly 100 children (18 or younger) were killed in crashes in 2024, the most recent data available on the agency’s website. That number excludes crashes involving motorcycles.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Archer County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Transportation.

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