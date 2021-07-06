Argument ends with fatal shooting at Arlington apartment complex

article

Arlington police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a 35-year-old man dead.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on N. Cooper Street, just south of Interstate 30.

Detectives believe there was some sort of argument between two groups that live at the apartment complex. They may have been involved in what police consider "high risk activity."

The victim, 35-year-old Joseph Dangerfield-Williams III, was pronounced dead that the scene.

Police do have a person of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.