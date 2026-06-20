Argentina vs Austria World Cup 2026: North Texas fan hubs buzzing before Messi kickoff

The Brief Argentina and Austria face off this Monday at noon in Arlington for a highly anticipated World Cup match. Local North Texas fan hubs for both nations are already packed with supporters gathering ahead of the game. This marks Austria's first World Cup appearance in 28 years as they prepare to challenge Lionel Messi and the reigning champions.



Outside Argentina 163 is where Argentina fans are getting in the spirit for Monday’s match against Austria.

To no one’s surprise, there is some Messi-mania out here after his hat trick in Kansas City last week. Nonetheless, Argentina fans are excited to see how he performs here in Arlington.

Messi-Mania takes over ahead of Arlington match

Local perspective:

Austria may be a small country, but don't count them out. Those fans have the utmost faith in their team that they can take on the reigning World Cup champions.

Jorg's Café Vienna was packed on Saturday afternoon. The Austrian restaurant in Plano is a place for fans to get a taste of home while visiting for the FIFA World Cup.

Rick Grunbaum and Katherine Steinberger were both born in Vienna, Austria, but now call North Texas home.

"It's nice, it's really exciting, and it's special to kind of see the teams have their own identity, but it's special to see the Austrian team actually being recognized on an international scale," said Steinberger.

The two met in the Austrian club, which brings Austrians together in the DFW area.

"Enjoying life, and you know, you can hear that reflected in the music in the background over here, we like to get together and be cousins to each other," said Grunbaum.

New Dallas consulate marks historic timeline

Dig deeper:

This is the first time in 28 years the Austrian national team has played in the FIFA World Cup. The timing of Monday’s match against Argentina lines up with the opening of the Austrian consulate in Dallas on Sunday.

"What you can expect are our national colors. Austria has red and white in the flag, so you see nothing but red and white. Of course, some people will show up in lederhosen and some people will probably bring other Austrian things with them," said Hubert Zajicek, the Austrian Honorary Consul in Dallas.

Argentina vs. Austria kickoff

Big picture view:

Austria won their first match of the World Cup, but so did Argentina, with Lionel Messi putting on a show with a hat trick in Kansas City. Argentina 163 in Euless is decked out with blue and white. Several people we met landed in Dallas on Saturday morning and headed straight for the Argentine restaurant.

"We saw the food trucks outside, and the flags and everything, so we know we were in the right place now," said Erik Vrailovsly, a soccer fan from Argentina.

FOX 4 asked what can we expect from Argentina fans?

"Very, very high cheering, vibes, nonstop chanting, the same you're going to feel from Argentina fans every time," said Vrailovsky. "It's amazing, they're all singing, screaming, and it's really fun."

The other side:

Austria fans are ready to cheer loud and proud for their team as well.

"Honestly, whatever way it goes. Either we're celebrating playing Messi or beating Messi, so it'll be a celebration either way. Lots of chants, lots of beer," said Steinberger.

"That's a good way to look at it, it's a win any way no matter how it goes, we will enjoy it," Grunbaum added.

What's next:

The match kicks off at noon on Monday.