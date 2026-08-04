Trinity River cleanup investigation leads to felony charges against Dallas man for deed fraud

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The Brief Kyle Scott Boyd was arrested for allegedly forging documents to steal three Dallas County properties from an elderly man weeks before his death. Environmental crimes investigators uncovered the fraudulent ownership transfers while looking into illegal dumping on the Riverwood Road properties. Boyd faces felony forgery and theft charges, though authorities have not yet released details regarding his bond status.



A Dallas man faces felony charges after authorities say he forged real estate documents to steal three properties from an elderly man weeks before his death, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Dallas man charged with deed fraud

What we know:

Kyle Scott Boyd was arrested July 28 at his residence and booked into the Dallas County Jail, officials said in a press release dated July 30. He is charged with second-degree felony forgery involving property or services valued at more than $30,000 and third-degree felony theft of property valued at more than $30,000.

Illegal dumping investigation exposed scheme

The backstory:

The investigation began after the Dallas Police Department and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Environmental Crimes Unit uncovered potential ownership fraud while investigating illegal dumping on three properties along Riverwood Road in Dallas County.

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The TCEQ alerted the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, which referred the case to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Detectives were then contacted by Shannon Bleau, the granddaughter of property owner William Thompson. Bleau reported that the fraudulent property transfers occurred in April 2023, approximately three weeks before Thompson’s death.

Following an investigation, detectives determined Boyd forged documents to transfer ownership of Thompson’s properties into his own name.

The Sheriff's Office did not immediately release details on Boyd's bond status.