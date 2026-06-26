Argentina fans to take over Klyde Warren Park before World Cup match

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The Brief Hundreds of Argentina soccer fans are expected to gather at Klyde Warren Park starting at 6 p.m. ahead of Saturday’s match against Jordan. Team superstar Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race after breaking the all-time World Cup scoring record on Monday at Dallas Stadium. It remains unclear if Messi will play in Saturday's final group stage match, though thousands of Messi fans are still expected to attend.



Dallas could see another Argentina fan takeover of Klyde Warren Park on Friday night.

The team plays its final World Cup group stage match against Jordan at Dallas Stadium on Saturday.

Argentina fans gather in Dallas

What we know:

Last weekend, hundreds of Argentina fans took over Klyde Warren Park.

Their excitement and passion were on full display, with chanting, singing, and cheering for the defending World Cup champions.

More of the same is expected on Friday night as the fans prepare for Saturday’s match against Jordan.

Friday night’s fan meetup at Klyde Warren Park is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. There will be live music, dancing, and, of course, excited fans.

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What they're saying:

Argentina has a dedicated fan base following the team around the country to their World Cup matches.

"I’m a fan from a long time ago, and I drive to the World Cup in my Winnebago. It’s crazy," said Hernan Onero, an Argentine native. "It has a bedroom, shower, kitchen. Seven guys is inside."

Argentina vs. Jordan

Big picture view:

Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi is currently leading the Golden Boot race with five goals through the tournament.

He also broke the all-time World Cup scoring record on Monday at Dallas Stadium after scoring his 17th and then 18th goals.

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It’s still unclear if he will play on Saturday.

Regardless, thousands of fans are expected to show up to Saturday night’s game at Dallas Stadium wearing his jersey.