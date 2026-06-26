Expand / Collapse search

Argentina fans to take over Klyde Warren Park before World Cup match

By
FOX 4
FIFA World Cup
Published June 26, 2026 11:25 AM CDT
Published June 26, 2026 11:25 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Hundreds of Argentina soccer fans are expected to gather at Klyde Warren Park starting at 6 p.m. ahead of Saturday’s match against Jordan.
    • Team superstar Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race after breaking the all-time World Cup scoring record on Monday at Dallas Stadium.
    • It remains unclear if Messi will play in Saturday's final group stage match, though thousands of Messi fans are still expected to attend.

DALLAS - Dallas could see another Argentina fan takeover of Klyde Warren Park on Friday night.

The team plays its final World Cup group stage match against Jordan at Dallas Stadium on Saturday.

Argentina fans gather in Dallas

What we know:

Last weekend, hundreds of Argentina fans took over Klyde Warren Park. 

Their excitement and passion were on full display, with chanting, singing, and cheering for the defending World Cup champions.

More of the same is expected on Friday night as the fans prepare for Saturday’s match against Jordan. 

Friday night’s fan meetup at Klyde Warren Park is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. There will be live music, dancing, and, of course, excited fans.

Related

Klyde Warren Park swarmed by Argentina fans ahead of Dallas World Cup match
article

Klyde Warren Park swarmed by Argentina fans ahead of Dallas World Cup match

A large, high-energy crowd of ticketless Argentina fans gathered early at downtown Dallas' Klyde Warren Park for a vibrant pre-World Cup rally ahead of Monday's highly anticipated match against Austria.

What they're saying:

Argentina has a dedicated fan base following the team around the country to their World Cup matches.

"I’m a fan from a long time ago, and I drive to the World Cup in my Winnebago. It’s crazy," said Hernan Onero, an Argentine native. "It has a bedroom, shower, kitchen. Seven guys is inside."

Argentina vs. Jordan

Big picture view:

Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi is currently leading the Golden Boot race with five goals through the tournament.

He also broke the all-time World Cup scoring record on Monday at Dallas Stadium after scoring his 17th and then 18th goals.

Related

Messi sets history at Dallas Stadium during Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria
article

Messi sets history at Dallas Stadium during Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria

Track live World Cup updates from Dallas Stadium, including severe weather alerts, pre-match fan rallies, and the post-game BRESH party at Texas Live!

It’s still unclear if he will play on Saturday.

Regardless, thousands of fans are expected to show up to Saturday night’s game at Dallas Stadium wearing his jersey.

The Source: FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga gathered information for this story by interacting with Argentina's fans.

FIFA World CupDowntown DallasSports