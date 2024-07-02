Fiancé of Marine reservist killed in Arlington hit-and-run hopeful driver is caught

The man who planned to marry a U.S. Marine Corps reservist, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last month, says he's still dealing with anger over what happened.

On June 23, the driver of a pickup truck struck and killed 21-year-old Areauna Laws along I-20 in Arlington when she was fixing a flat tire.

That driver sped off and ditched the truck. There's still no closure for Laws' loved ones.

Arlington police say they are investigating "solid leads," but no one has been arrested so far for striking the young woman with a truck and killing her.

Lamarius Adkinson-Harris had his life planned out. As a Marine reservist, he had a career path and the woman to partner alongside: Areauna Laws.

"She told me that she felt refreshed every time she got around me," he recalled.

Now, Adkinson-Harris is processing anger while working to forgive.

"There’s a lot of hatred. It’s a lot of rage," he admitted. "Don’t look for revenge. It’s not the way."

Adkinson-Harris’ fiancé was killed by a hit-and-run driver while fixing a flat tire the morning of June 23.

"I was just like, ‘Nah, this can’t be it,’" he recalled.

Laws was in uniform while driving alone to drills. She pulled onto the shoulder of I-20 near Matlock Road in Arlington. Police say she was fixing the flat when an erratic driver drove onto the shoulder, hit her and drove off.

Officers found the suspect’s pickup truck abandoned in a nearby shopping center parking lot.

No arrests have been made, but Arlington PD says it is focused on figuring out "who was driving the pickup" while "following up on some solid leads."

"The person that did it just drove off," Adkinson-Harris said.

Last week, police told FOX 4 they suspect alcohol played a major role in the hit-and-run.

"Speak up," said Laquita Adkinson, Adkinson-Harris’ aunt. "If you were drinking and driving, own up to your ownership."

Adkinson-Harris’ family says there was never a question about who he was supposed to marry.

"He showed me the ring, and I was like, ‘For real?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I think she’s the one,’" Adkinson recalled. "You have to be with this woman."

Now, Adkinson-Harris works through grief and hopes whoever was driving the truck is brought to light.

"At least give us some closure," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department.