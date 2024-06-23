21-year-old hit by truck while dealing with car trouble in Arlington, police searching for driver

article

Arlington police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman.

Areauna Laws was killed when she was hit on I-20 near Matlock Road early Sunday morning.

Police believe Laws had pulled over to the shoulder due to car trouble and was standing outside of her car when she was hit by a pickup truck.

Witnesses told police they saw the pickup driving erratically before the crash and that at one point the vehicle was driving on the shoulder.

Laws was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver crossed over the grassy median and onto the I-20 frontage road, according to police.

The truck was found abandoned in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Arlington police say they are working to identify and locate the driver, but so far no arrests have been made.

