Apple closes 2 Dallas stores due to COVID-19

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4
DALLAS - Apple is closing some of its stores nationwide because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Two of the closures are in Dallas.

The NorthPark and Knox-Henderson locations are both doing online pickups only.

All other North Texas stores are currently allowing walk-in customers and appointments for repair work. 

Eighteen other locations across the country have been closed because there aren’t enough healthy employees available to work.

There’s no word on how long the closures will last.

Chef Jon Bonnell closes restaurant due to omicron variant

The spread of omicron is hitting some businesses hard. Bonnell's Fine Texas Cuisine in Fort Worth is closing its dining room for the rest of the year and offering curbside service only because it is short staffed.

