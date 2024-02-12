Dallas police investigating antisemitic graffiti found outside Dallas city councilmember's home

Dallas police are investigating antisemitic graffiti found outside city councilmember Cara Mendelsohn's North Dallas home.

Mendelsohn, who is Jewish, shared photos from outside her Dallas home on Saturday morning.

"Baby Killer" was spray-painted on the fence in red along with red triangles, associated with Palestinian resistance.

She also said a pile of rocks, bricks and fake dead babies were left outside of her home.

"It's unimaginable to me how our country has changed in the last 40 years. Folks, you're going to need to stop sitting on the sidelines thinking everything will be ok. Things are not ok," Mendelsohn posted on social media.

Mendelsohn posted the photos in response to the Stand Up to Jewish Hate Super Bowl ad which featured a home spray-painted with antisemitic language.

The city councilmember has been public about her support for Israel in the ongoing war against Hamas.

Dallas police say they are investigating the incident.