'ANTI-ICE' written on bullets found at scene of Dallas ICE shooting

The Brief A sniper shot and killed at least one person and injured two others at a Dallas ICE facility early Wednesday morning before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as law enforcement approached. Evidence found at the scene, specifically unspent shell casings, had the words "ANTI ICE" written on them.



FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo of unspent bullets from the deadly Dallas ICE facility shooting to social media, providing new details about the attack.

The evidence, which included unspent shell casings inscribed with the words 'ANTI ICE,' indicates an "ideological motive" behind the attack, Patel said.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. at an ICE facility in the 8100 block of North Stemmons Freeway, near Interstate 35E.

A sniper shot three ICE detainees from a nearby rooftop before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement. During a news conference, officials confirmed one victim died and two others were hospitalized. Reports of a second victim's death could not be confirmed by officials.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Police sources told FOX 4 the sniper, a white male armed with a rifle, shot himself as agents approached.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Patel said the attack was part of a pattern of violence. "These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off," he said.

"We are only miles from Prairieland, Texas, where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers," Patel said. "It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice."