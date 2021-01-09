Another free COVID-19 testing site opening in Dallas on Monday

article

Another COVID-19 testing site is opening up in Dallas, this time in Lake Highlands.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and MCI Diagnostic Center will provide free COVID-19 testing starting Monday, Jan. 11, at the MCI Diagnostic Center located at 9728 Greenville Ave.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The testing site will be open to everyone, and there will be no residency or symptom requirement.

"We thank the State of Texas and the Texas Division of Emergency Management for opening up additional testing site in Dallas," said Rocky Vaz, Director of the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management. "This testing site will give our residents more accessibility to know their COVID-19 status."

Click here for a full list of testing locations in Dallas and how to request in-home testing services.